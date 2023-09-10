Lok adalats dispose of 379 cases

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Over 379 cases out of 2,398 were disposed of, and a total settlement amount of Rs 3,28,39,784 was realised by various subordinate courts of the state during the third national lok adalat session on Saturday.

“The cases were taken up by 25 benches constituted in the district & sessions courts in Bomdila, Khonsa, Tezu, Aalo and Yupia, besides the additional district & sessions court in Basar, the courts of the chief judicial magistrates

in Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Yupia, Aalo and Roing, and the judicial magistrate first class of Palin, Khonsa, Namsai, Tawang, Pangin, Longding, Koloriang, Yupia and Anini,” the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) informed in a release.

“Altogether 340 pending cases and 2,058 cases in the pre-litigation stage involving criminal compoundable offences, revenue cases, the NI Act, bank recovery, motor accidents claims, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, electricity bills such BSNL bill-related cases, and other civil cases were taken up by the lok adalats,” the APSLSA said.