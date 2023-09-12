RGU signs MoU with CUSB for collaboration

RONO HILLS, 11 Sep: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here and Gaya (Bihar)-based Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) for academic and collaborative researches in areas of mutual interest.

“Both the universities have agreed to work jointly on set

terms and conditions in identified areas of mutual interest, in accordance with the prevailing regulations and norms of either or both the parties, as may be applicable,” RGU informed in a release.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha termed the inking of the MOU “a welcome step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for both the parties.”

“The research projects under the MoU will instill positive vibes in the socioeconomic and cultural development of both the states,” he said, and emphasised on the importance of undertaking extension, outreach, documentation and sensitisation programmes on various cultural-related studies.

CUSB Vice Chancellor Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh, attending virtually, said that “the basic purpose of this MoU is to yield optimum benefit while maintaining institutional accountability and professional and social responsibility in the right perspective, keeping in view the huge scope of cultural exchange-based research and training.”

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam, CUSB Registrar Rajeev Kumar Singh, and RGU Physics Assistant Professor Dr Sonika also spoke.

The MoU was signed by Dr Rikam and CUSB Registrar Singh in the presence of the VCs of both the universities, faculty members and other officers, in the hybrid mode.