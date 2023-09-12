APLS’ literary sitting held

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Authors, along with faculty members from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), besides members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) participated in the 120th monthly literary sitting of the APLS here 10 September.

The literary session, chaired by APLS president YD Thongchi, started with a recitation of a Hindi poem titled ‘Neti! Neti! Charaibati’ by young poet Yagraj from RGU.

This was followed by a poem recitation by DNGC Assistant Professor Nending Ommo, whose poetry collection Resonance: Echo of Life was released recently. The other poets who recited their poems are Ronik Sai, Moge Basar (author of the poetry book Margins), Drs Bompi Riba and Doyir Ete, both assistant professors in the English department of RGU, Inumoni Das, Bagdevi Dabi, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, and Biki Yader.

Pathak also recited a poem written by Ramendra Nath Koley, who is presently admitted in a

hospital in Kolkata (WB) for open heart surgery but forwarded the Bangla poem from his hospital bed. The poem, titled ‘Matribhumi’ (Motherland), depicts his love for Arunachal Pradesh, which he regards as his second motherland.

The literary sitting also featured reading of short stories by famous poet and winner of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar Dr Taro Sindik. His short story, titled ‘Happy New Year’, in Hindi was his first attempt at writing short stories. Lok Lapung, whose short story ‘Flashback Fantasy’ was released recently, read his short story ‘My Pitty Love’, while Jaya Debnath read her short story ‘Interesting: Uninteresting’.

Later, Drs Khan, Riba and Doir Ete analysed the writings read out in the session.

Thongchi informed that the three-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) will be held at the DK Convention Hall here from 16 November.

Along with the ALF programme, the APLS will conduct separate literary sessions for short stories and poetry reading, during which “maximum numbers of writers from the state will be given opportunity to present their writings,” the APLS informed in a release.

“For that purpose only, the poems and short stories which fulfil the minimum standard will be selected,” Thongchi said, and requested the writers to participate in the APLS monthly literary sittings held in Itanagar as well as in the districts.

“The same method is also adopted for selection of writers for participation in other literary festivals held in different corners of the country,” he said, and informed that “the current issue of APLS’ quarterly literary magazine, Prayas, will be released on 23 September in Itanagar.”