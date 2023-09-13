Forest sports club inaugurated

BANDERDEWA, 12 Sep: Western Arunachal Circle (WAC) Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Tapek Riba dedicated the forest sports club here in Papum Pare district to the people on Monday.

The club has been established with money raised through crowdfunding by CCF officials.

During the event, WAC Additional DCF Mito Rumi presented a brief note on the club’s activities, while TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Pepu Jini explained body mass index (BMI), and calculated the BMIs of the forest department officials and staffers.

Dr Jini also explained the measures to be taken in case of a snake bite. “If a snake bites, one should not tightly tie with a rope around the wounded area, but rather keep it aside and take the person to the nearest hospital,” she said.

Retired environment, forest & climate change RO Dr Bharat Bhusan conducted a session on the snakes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhusan, who has a PhD on the snakes of Arunachal, and has gone to various parts of the state to study different types of snakes, said that “97 percent of the snakes are non-venomous and 3 percent are venomous,” and informed that the three venomous snakes in the state are krait, cobra, and viper.

He made a remarkable comment during his session, saying that “more snake bites will be witnessed in Arunachal Pradesh due to the mass plantation of commercial crops by chopping down the forests.”

The CCF exhorted the officials and staffers present to be “sporty and healthy and take care of your physical wellbeing.”

Semi-skilled workers who had worked in the construction of the club were felicitated on the occasion.