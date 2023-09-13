JNC organises orientation prog

PASIGHAT, 12 Sep: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised an orientation programme for the new batches of students on Tuesday, “under the dynamic leadership of Principal Dr Tasi Taloh,” it informed in a release.

“At this august event, Agin Taboh, the union advisor, spoke on the need for such programmes, as it is also mentioned by the education ministry,” the release stated.

Koj Taro explained the college’s examination pattern, Dr Pema Deki Mize offered inputs on gender sensitisation and gender parity in the campus, and NCC Captain Dr KK Mishra encouraged the students to join the corps.

Principal Taloh advised the students to sincerely pursue their education, and stressed on the importance of discipline, decorum and dedication in a student’s life.

JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang also spoke, the release said.