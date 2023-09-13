SCCZ organises investiture ceremony for student council

ZIRO, 12 Sep: Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district hosted an investiture ceremony for its Junior Claretine Council (JCC) and inaugurated cells and associations on Tuesday, it informed in a release.

“On the occasion, a total of 35 Rajiv Gandhi University ranks holders of 2023 from the college, including two overall rank holders in BA and two in BCom, were also felicitated and honoured,” the release informed.

“SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz presented the JCC members and also administered an oath-taking ceremony. The members were officially commissioned by Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra,” the release added.

It informed that “a total of 27 JCC members for the academic year 2023-’24, led by captain Tamuk Jumi of the third semester and vice captain Punyo Biida of the first semester, pledged to be worthy and ideal Claretines; to do their best to be at the service of the college; and to be moulded intellectually competent, professionally skilled, spiritually evolved, morally upright, socially responsive and culturally tolerant citizens, through holistic Claretine education, for advancing a civilisation of love.”

The JCC is a body of the student representatives of the college, which is non-political in nature. Its role is to be at the service of the academic fraternity of the institution, it said.

Political science assistant professor Dani Lalyang was awarded the Veliyannoor Varkey-Mary Senior Claretine Award for meritorious services rendered to the SCCZ and its stakeholders.

Aamii Gegul Tayeng was awarded the Dani Tabin Yaniya Memorial Award for being the topper from the SCCZ in the RGU examinations, 2023, and Bamin Rema of the first semester was awarded the Habung Pappu Memorial Scholarship for being the topper in BA first year 2022-’23, the college informed.

The SP in his address exhorted the students to “accumulate knowledge not only for academic excellence but to be successful leaders as well in the future.”

He also pointed out some of the challenges that the modern generation of youths faces, such as drug addiction and alcoholism.

District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji Tamin advised the JCC members to “undertake all responsibilities assigned with utmost sincerity and dedication,” and stressed that they should have the will to serve and grow.

The principal commended the rank holders for bringing laurels to the college and wished them the best in the future.