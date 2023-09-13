Over 300 benefit from SAD camp

KAIMAI, 12 Sep: A total of 376 people of Kaimai and Laptang villages availed of services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

During the camp, DC Hento Karga issued 163 ST certificates, 61 PRCs, and 11 job cards, and distributed agriculture and horticulture equipment/materials to 22 progressive farmers.

Awareness was also created on the recruitment criteria of the armed forces by officials of the 6th Assam Rifles.

DRDA PD Nangram Pingkap urged the panchayat leaders to “identify all eligible unskilled workers to issue job cards under MGNREGA,” while WCD Deputy Director Hacham Bangsia spoke about the schemes under the ICDS and the SJETA department.

District Agriculture Officer Pangnye Khoisia, Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, and Kaimai chief Khamwang Lowang also spoke.

NCD screening tests were also done on 50 patients, and 35 CMAAY forms were filled by the health department. (DIPRO)