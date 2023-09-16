Voice training workshops held

TEZU, 15 Sep: Class 6-12 students of government schools participated in theatre and voice training workshops at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district and the Dibang Youth Library in Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) from 10-14 September.

Addressing the students at both the libraries, well-known theatre and voice training expert from Kochi (Kerala), Ashadevi, described voice as a “weapon” that should be used well.

The workshops were organised by the Lohit Youth Libraries, with support from the respective district administrations.

“The three-day after-school workshop in Tezu was attended by students from the government upper primary school TCM, the Police Welfare School, the government higher secondary school, No 2 Kendriya Vidyalaya, and VKV Tezu. In Roing, students from the government secondary school Mayu, GPS Cheta, GPS Rayang, and readers and volunteers of the Dibang Youth Library participated in the two-day workshop,” Tezu-based Bamboosa Library informed in a release.

Interacting with the students, volunteers, teachers and parents, Ashadevi, who is a patron of the Lohit Youth Libraries, said, “The workshops aim to give students the ability to use their voice rightfully, bridging the gaps of communication. It will help them immensely to improve their self-confidence and classroom learning.”

Ashadevi was a member of a team of patrons of the youth libraries visiting eastern Arunachal. Team leader VM Deepa, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, presented a ‘talk-cum-video show’ on ‘Climate change: Present & future for our young’ at the Denning College for Teacher Education here. Bankers Sona and Minija presented talks on ‘Know your currency’ for the senior students of VKV Sunpura. In Roing, the team also interacted with members of SHG Laane, the release said.

Senior library volunteer Bethem Marai thanked the guests for coming all the way from Kerala to Arunachal at their own expense “and providing exposure to our youths on theatre skills and a range of other fields,” the release stated.