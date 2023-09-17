Cleanliness drive held to mark World Cleanup Day

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Sep: Youths and other residents of Polo Colony in Naharlagun participated in a cleanliness drive in the Lagun bridge area in G Extension on Saturday to mark the World Cleanup Day.

The drive, which was carried out in collaboration with Let’s Do It India foundation, was supported by the Jal Jeevan Mission, the urban local bodies’ directorate, and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

An elder participant said that, “once the daily market in Naharlagun is completed, there will be proper segregation of the market placement, including abattoirs.”