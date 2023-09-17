Union seeks action over demolition of govt quarters

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Sep: The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) has alleged that the state government is reluctant to take action against its own officers involved in demolishing government quarters, and sought to know why the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) is not being applied against government officers involved in destroying government properties here in Upper Subansiri district.

“Why not one law for one state? The APUAPA should

apply to all the districts,” it said.

The union on Saturday submitted a complaint to the district administration, stating that “many government departments have not furnished actual numbers of government quarters existing in Daporijo town,” adding that the district administration had already directed all heads of departments to “furnish before land management department to update the record in field survey being conducted in the presence of ATSU members, the departments concerned, and the administration.”

The ATSU claimed that RWD EE Taluk Rai “has furnished only 10 government buildings of the department for survey, which is unbelievable, as one main department has only 10 buildings.”

It said that “Rai has shown his government residence in Dst Colony in the details furnished to the land department for survey,” and alleged that “his quarters has been demolished, so the authority should initiate legal action against all wrongdoers.”

Following a complaint lodged by the union over land encroachment last month, the district administration had ordered every department in the district to furnish details of all the existing government quarters, “including all the demolished quarters, especially in Daporijo township, and directed the land management department to verify the government land and quarters,” it said.

The land management department, along with the district administration, the department concerned, and members of the ATSU has been surveying the land in every colony for a week now.

ATSU general secretary Vijay Dobin informed that “many, many departments are not disclosing the numbers of actual existing government quarters in an attempt to hide their own quarters which they have already demolished.”

Dobin added that “many HoDs and officers are involved in destruction of government quarters but no action has been taken against the wrongdoers.”