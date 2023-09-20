BJYM volunteers donate blood

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Over 150 volunteers donated blood during voluntary blood donation camps organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), as part of the Sewa Pakhwada, at hospitals across the state, on Monday.

In Itanagar, state BJYM president Ritemso Manyu led the volunteers who donated blood at the RK Mission Hospital. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, and state BJYM vice presidents Nani Lajie and Tagin Siga also attended the camp.

Manyu said that “every BJYM karyakarta should volunteer to donate blood because blood donation is the highest donation,” while Kaso spoke on “the value of blood for patients who cannot afford to buy blood when needed,” the state BJYM informed in a release.