ARCA joint secy’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Itanagar Cricket Association (ICA) has deeply mourned the sudden demise of Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA) honorary joint secretary Techi Tagar.

In a condolence message, the ICA described Tagar as a “brilliant and dedicated cricket administrator, who was instrumental in bringing cricket to its present status.”

“He shall be remembered for ever in the history of cricket in Arunachal Pradesh. May almighty god give enough strength to the bereaved family,” the association said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.