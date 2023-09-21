Bakha beat Black and white 2-0 in 7th Singik Veteran Football Tournament opener

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 20 Sep: Defending champion Bakha defeated Black and white 2-0 in the opening match of the 7th Singik Veteran Football Tournament, 2023 at mini stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

MLA Taniya Soki, who kicked off the tournament, advised the players to maintain team spirit and discipline to become a good sportsperson.

Stating that sport is not always about winning, he advised the players to play the game in true sportsman spirit.

Soki also informed about various schemes implemented in the district for the development of games and sports.

Reri Welfare Society general secretary Dr. Dujum Dulom also advised the players to play the game in a friendly manner, maintaining true sportsmanship. He also highlighted the health benefits of playing sports.

Eleven teams are participating in the tournament.