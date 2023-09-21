Rebia writes to Scindia for Itanagar to Bengaluru flight

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia has written to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for introduction of a direct flight from Itanagar to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

“Karnataka is a favoured educational destination of the students of Arunachal Pradesh. As a result of which, a large number of students do visit Bengaluru in pursuit of their higher studies. Besides, many people of the state do make frequent visits to Karnataka for various medical purposes,” Rebia wrote to Scindia on Wednesday.

He also requested the minister to provide night landing facility at Itanagar airport, considering the strategic location of the sensitive border state.