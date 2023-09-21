RGU gets new chancellor

RONO HILLS, 20 Sep: The President of India has appointed retired IAS officer Dr. J. Suresh Babu as Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for five years with immediate effect.

Babu, a 1986 batch IAS officer, had served as chief secretary of Manipur.

The appointment of the chancellor has been made at a time when the employees and teachers of the university are seeking advertisement for a new vice chancellor, saying no to the continuation of the current vice chancellor.

On, 19 Sept, the Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association and the Rajiv Gandhi University Employees’ Association had expressed deep concern over the delay in the process of appointing a new vice chancellor.

“The tenure of the present VC ends on 3 October, 2023; still there has been no notification for advertisement of the post of the VC, nor any notification

on the search committee for the appointment of the VC is constituted,” the associations said.

The current VC is prof. Saket Kushwaha.