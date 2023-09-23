YINGKIONG, 22 Sep: Women from five anganwadis participated in a millet recipes contest organised at the CDPO office here in Upper Siang district by the women & child development (WCD) department on Friday as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration.

The participants prepared several varieties of nutritious delicacies from millets.

The panel of judges comprised DFCSO Naku Siram, DIPRO Y Jerang, and ArSLM coordinator Karga.

The winners were given cash awards.

Earlier, WCD DD (i/c) Ojing Talom presented a brief on the poshan maah and the importance of millets. (DIPRO)