Joram-Koloriang highway will be completed by 31 Mar: NHIDCL

KOLORIANG, 22 Sep: The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has assured that the construction of the Joram-Koloriang highway will be completed by 31 March, 2024.

The NHIDCL gave the assurance during a review meeting convened by Kurung Kumey DC Ibom Tao here on Friday.

The Border Roads Organisation has also assured that the Koloriang-Sarli road will be completed soon.

During the meeting, the NHIDCL GM highlighted the hurdles being faced by its human resource in executing the work.

The DC on his part said that “the administration will give full support to the road construction company.” (DIPRO)