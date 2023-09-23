Thousands participate in candlelight march for Koj Bukar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Thousands of people from various community-based organisations and student organisations joined a candlelight march in solidarity with the bereaved family of late Koj Bukar, a third-year student of NIT-Silchar (Assam), who died by suicide in his hostel room on 15 September.

The march, organised by the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU), was supported by different organisations across the state.

The anguished participants squarely blamed the authorities of NIT-Silchar for the death of the young engineering student, and demanded a fair investigation into the cause of his death.

“My son may not come back, but what has happened at NIT-Silchar needs proper investigation, and the protest going on there till today shows that all is not well in the university campus,” said Koj Pullo, late Bukar’s father.

“We send our children to get proper education with a proper system, but the authorities’ behaviour towards their own students is not fair and those sitting in the NIT should be punished as per law,” Pullo demanded.

“I am a father. I can know the pain of losing a son. My son was not at fault, but the authority of the NIT did not try to understand the problem, and the same attitude is shown to other students. It’s not fair, and the culprit should be arrested and terminated from service,” he said.

ASU president Pura Nado informed that the union has already submitted a representation to the chief minister regarding Bukar’s tragic death.

“We are in grief over the tragic death. Bukar was a bright student, and his death needs condemnation from all quarters in the strongest terms,” Nado said.

He also held NIT-Silchar responsible for Bukar’s death, claiming that “mental pressure and harassment meted out to late Bukar abetted his death.”

“Whoever is responsible should be taken to task as per the established law,” the ASU president said.

“We will meet the chief minister, the home minister and the police chief on the matter and urge them to intervene and take necessary action to get justice for late Koj Bukar,” he added.

AAPSU vice president Nabam Gandhi informed that the student community of the state has been disheartened by the incident. “We condemn the incident and demand justice for the promising student,” Gandhi said.

“A team of the AAPSU will go to NIT-Silchar to learn about the ground reality. We will also press the authority and the government to take action against the people responsible for his death,” Gandi informed.

Members of 32 organisations from various parts of the state took part in the march.