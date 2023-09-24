APWA condemns China’s debarring Arunachali players

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (APWA) has strongly condemned the Chinese government’s debarring three wushu players from Arunachal from taking part in the Asian Games to be held in China.

The three players – Onilu Tega, Mepung Lamgu and Nyeman Wangu – were scheduled to travel to China on Wednesday night from IGI Airport in New Delhi. However, they didn’t get clearance from the Chinese authorities.

The denial of visas to the three players has created a diplomatic row between India and China, prompting union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to pull out from attending the Asian Games as a mark of protest over visa denial to the Arunachali players.

APWA adviser Toko Teki in a press conference termed the development a big blow to the morale of the state’s players who have excelled in all the levels to play at the Asian Games.

“We condemn the act and term it very unfortunate in the games and sports sector of the state and the country,” Teki said.

“These three athletes have been dedicatedly trained by wushu coach Prem Chandra Singh, and, after long years of hard work and rigorous training, the girls are now being deprived of their right to participate in such a major sporting event for no fault of theirs,” the APWA adviser added.

He informed that the APWA will write a letter to the prime minister on the issue and request his office to “give recognition and medal winner status to these players.”