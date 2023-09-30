36th Senior Nat’l Tug of War C’ships

Arunachal reach semis

TAWANG, 29 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh entered the semifinals of the men’s 640 kg event of the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championships here on Friday.

Arunachal beat Rajasthan, Nagaland and Maharashtra by identical 2-0 margins, drew 1-1 with Assam, and lost 0-2 to Group A leader Delhi.

Arunachal will meet Punjab in the semifinal, while Delhi will be up against Kerala in another semifinal.

In the mix 580 kg event, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Nagaland entered the semifinals.

In the catch event, Haryana Power, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab Power advanced to the semifinals.