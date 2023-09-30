Libang inaugurates APSCW office

Ete urges govt to codify customary laws

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Sep: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the new office of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in Papu Hill near here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang assured to provide all possible help to the commission in his capacity as the WCD minister.

MLA Techi Kaso, who was also present, applauded the APSCW for its contribution to the society, and advised the commission to “make a proposal for a new and permanent office building, as the building that has been inaugurated is an old one.”

Libang’s adviser Dasanglu Pul proposed establishing Type 1 and Type 2 quarters and two supervisory vehicles for the commission. She also requested the government to “regularise the contractual staffers who have been working since the inception of the commission.”

Former APSCW chairperson Jarjum Ete urged the government to codify the customary laws, saying that otherwise “the identity and existence of the women in the state will be lost,” and hailed the commission for its skill development programmes.

She appealed to the government to “create awareness on efficient management of uterine cancer – a big killer in the state.”

Earlier, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam thanked the state government for creating 14 posts in the APSCW. (DIPR)