GoAP has empowered PRIs: Guv

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: “The state government has empowered the panchayati raj institutions and given responsibilities to make democracy functional at the local level, and driven by the citizens’ needs and participation,” said Governor KT Parnaik.

During a meeting with union MoS for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor said also that “panchayati raj lies in grassroots democracy, local governance, inclusive and economic development, transparency, and accountability.”

The governor and the union minister discussed ways to strengthen the panchayati raj institutions in the state through participatory local self-governance.

Patil assured Parnaik that his ministry would provide all assistance to make the panchayati raj institutions in the state vibrant and effective. (Raj Bhavan)