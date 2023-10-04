Odam Ering Memorial Football Tourney begins

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 3 Oct: The 21st Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament was kicked off at the general ground here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The opening match was played between defending champion Borguly Football Club (Mebo) and Detak (Ruksin), and the former defeated the latter by 5-3 goals.

The Borguly team scored the goals in the first half.

Thirty-seven teams from East Siang district are participating in the tournament, the organisers said.

The final match will be played on 26 October.

Late Odam Ering was the mother of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering. The tournament is being sponsored by the family members.

Earlier, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, who kicked off the tournament, said that the tournament “will provide the participants a good platform to show their hidden talents.” He advised the teams to “play the game in a friendly manner and abide by the rules and regulations.”

RWD EE Jorsing Moyong and District Sports Officer Ajong Sitek advised the players to “maintain discipline and sense of brotherhood throughout the game.”

Ering, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, East Siang Olympic Association president Tamat Gamoh, ZPMs, GBs and public leaders of Ruksin witnessed the inaugural match.

The Legong Banggo Sports Association (LBSA) of Ruksin, in association with the East Siang District Football Association, is conducting the tournament.