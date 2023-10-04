Winter football tourney underway

DIYUN, 3 Oct: Twenty-four teams, comprising 17 men’s and seven girls’, from Changlang and adjoining districts are participating in the second edition of the Winter Football Tournament, which got underway here in Changlang district on Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU), which is the organiser, informed in a release.

“The tournament is aimed at steering the youths away from the potential dangers of drugs and alcohol, and emphasising the message ‘Say no to drugs’,” the union said.

Addressing the inaugural function, which was attended by, among others, IT&E-governance Chairman Doni Nich, Assam Rifles (AR) Major Abbash, principals, headmasters, and others, AR Colonel Vivek Tripathi said that “the Assam Rifles is just a call away in need, and will be ruthless in dealing with promoters and consumers of drugs in the area.”

APCSU president Drishya Muni Chakma said that “this event will not only foster a sense of community and healthy competition but also make a significant contribution to the ongoing battle against substance abuse.”

Organising committee chairman Sukko Chakma also spoke.