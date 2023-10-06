Hypertension control initiative launched

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Oct: The India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) was launched alongside a training of trainers programme for “the medical officers on IHCI” in Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) districts, under the National Programme for Prevention of Non-communicable Diseases (NPNCD), by the state NCD division, at the NHM training centre here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, NPNCD epidemiologist Dr Bomto Riram briefed them on the importance of blood pressure (BP) measurements, and elaborated the role of the MOs in the health units.

State NHM MD Marge Sora advised the participants to “implement the treatment protocol in the respective districts for efficient service delivery to the people of the state,” while WHO Cardiovascular Officer Dr Lalit Sarode presented the details of “opportunistic screening and task sharing with details on monitoring and information system,” the DHS office here informed in a release, adding that Dr Sarode also stressed on the importance of real-time uploading of data to the NCD portal.

Resolve to Save Lives’ senior technical adviser on hypertension control, Dr Ashish Krishna presented an overview of the IHCI programme and protocol-based treatment, and NCD consultant Dr Shubhabrata Das spoke on “drug stock management and measurement, and diagnosis of BP,” it said.

NPNCD state programme coordinator Kenyir Taipodia and NPNCD state nodal officer Dr L Jampa also spoke, it added.