Seppa Women’s police station run by male officers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The Seppa women’s police station has no female officers, a situation symptomatic of many police stations across Arunachal Pradesh. The officer in charge is a male police officer. In the entire district, there are no female officers, the police said.

The previous officer in charge, Sunita Nabam, was transferred to Itanagar in August, and her replacement, W. Pokna, is yet to join, pending release from the Tirap police.

The Seppa women’s police station, which is the second women’s station in Arunachal after the Itanagar women’s police station, was inaugurated in November 2018.

In the entire state, there are seven women’s police stations, including Itanagar and Seppa. The others are in Tawang, Pasighat, Aalo, Tezu and Ziro.

Ninety-nine police stations across the state, including the Seppa women’s police station, are functioning without female police officers. The total number of noticed police stations is 132.

According to official figures from 2019, female police personnel account for only 7.79% (882) of the total police strength of approximately 15,000 personnel. The total number of officers stands at just 60, including three IPS officers, three DySPs, 27 inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors and eight assistant sub-inspectors.