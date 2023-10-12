HPDCAPL celebrates Global Hydro Power Day

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) celebrated the Global Hydro Power Day 2023.

In recognition of the remarkable contribution of sustainable hydropower to a greener and more sustainable world, the International Hydropower Association (IHA) has set 11th October as the Global Hydropower Day, it said in a press statement. This global event serves as an occasion to acknowledge and celebrate the positive impacts of hydropower on communities and individuals, it said.

During the programme, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj emphasized on the need to timely harness the potential of hydro power to mitigate the ill effects of the conventional (fossils) energy sources on the environment. He also added that celebrating Global Hydro Power Day is an information semination exercise to educate the general public on the positives of developing hydro power projects and stated that the Global Hydro Power Day shall be adopted by HPDCAPL as a calendar event.

Senior officials from National Hydro Power Corporation, faculty members from Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic College, Itanagar and officials and staff members of HPDCAPL were present during the event.