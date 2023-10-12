Agriculture commissioner reviews progress of implementation of schemes

ZIRO, 11 Oct: Agriculture, horticulture veterinary and animal husbandry commissioner Bidol Tayeng reviewed the progress made in implementation of various schemes of the departments in Lower Subansiri district during his visit to the district on Wednesday.

The commissioner particularly took note of the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and the state plan schemes (SPS) of the agriculture, veterinary and animal husbandry department.

Tayeng also took an incisive review of the agriculture department’s Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana and the veterinary department’s Atma Nirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana. He interacted with Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime and the heads of offices to get latest updates of the implementation of these schemes in the district.

Later, Tayeng visited the biofertilizer production units, the government pig farm and the veterinary complex at Siiro village.

During the field visit, the commissioner was accompanied by district agriculture officer Tasso Butung and district veterinary officer Dr. Hano Tama. (DIPRO)