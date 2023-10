A three-day ‘loan mela’ under the PM Svanidhi scheme was launched in Tirap HQ Khonsa on Saturday by the district urban development agency. UD&H AE Siva Prasad Pillai, NULM Khonsa community organiser Neelam Wangsu, members of the ArSRLM and SHGs, and beneficiaries attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)