Training prog on vegetables mgmt

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Thirty farmers benefitted from a training programme on ‘post-harvest management of vegetables’, organised by the East Kameng KVK in Yangsey village on Saturday.

During the programme, KVK home science expert Habung Ganga explained home-scale preservation of surplus vegetables through zero-energy cool chamber, and apprised the farmers of the structure and functioning of a cool chamber.

She also highlighted the importance of “nutritional kitchen gardening for self-sufficiency of fresh vegetables and ensuring nutritional and health benefits, besides providing a reliable income source for the rural women,” the KVK informed in a release.

The beneficiaries were provided with seeds of winter vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, radish, broccoli, cabbage, French bean, chilli, coriander and rapeseed-mustard at the end of the programme, it said.