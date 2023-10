PAPU NALLAH, 14 Oct: The official logo of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC), 2024 was unveiled during a meeting of the committee here on Saturday.

The new and outgoing officials of the committee held an open house discussion, during which they exchanged their views and ideas.

The Dree celebration in the Itanagar Capital Region is all set to mark its 50th anniversary next year.