500 villagers benefit from mega health camp

BOLENG, 15 Oct: Approximately 500 people received free treatment and medicines from a team of doctors during a two-day mega health camp organized by the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust in the remote Komsing Karoh village, located under the Rebo-Perging circle in Siang district, on 14-15 October.

The team of specialist doctors in various disciplines included professionals from Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat and Siang District Hospital in Boleng.

MLA Ojing Tasing had earlier inaugurated the camp in the presence of deputy commissioner P.N. Thungon, PRI members and villagers.

In his inaugural address, Tasing mentioned that road connectivity to Komsing-Karoh has improved, and the distance has been reduced significantly due to the construction of the Nugong bridge over the Siang River and the construction of a connecting road to the village. (DIPRO)