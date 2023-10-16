River clean-up and water conservation drive begins in Basar

BASAR, 15 Oct: A week-long river clean-up and water conservation drive, organized by the Gumin Rvgo Kwlaju (GRK), was launched on the bank of the Hie River in Leparada district on Saturday.

Campaigns to raise awareness about river pollution will also be held in various schools. The program will culminate with a mass river cleaning event on 20 October.

During the launch program, Leparada DC Atul Tayeng emphasized the importance of organizing similar programs in other districts and administered a cleanliness pledge to the participants.

GRK’s River Cleaning and Water Conservation Committee chairman Jumkar Basar expressed concern over man-made water pollution and regretted that rivers and water sources are increasingly becoming polluted.

The day’s program concluded with the cleaning of the nearby Hie River. (DIPRO)