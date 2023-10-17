235 species recorded during 6th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Festival

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 16 Oct: The 6th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet, rechristened as Namdapha Butterfly Festival ended Sunday with 235 species including 23 unidentified butterfly species spotted and captured on camera.

As many as 130 participants from 16 states including, professional photographers, environmentalists, biologist, naturalist, wildlife experts and students actively participated in the three-day fest.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA and advisor to minister for environment & forest Kumsi Sidisow and PCCF (wildlife, biodiversity & CWLW) Ngilyang Tam attended the valedictory function.

In his valedictory address, Kumsi Sidisow said, “Preservation of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve alongwith other parks and reserved forests is being accorded priority as the government led by Pema Khandu strongly believe that the future of Arunachal Pradesh lies in eco-tourism through community involvement in the sector.”

Sidisow asked the organizers to prepare a detailed project report at the earliest to make the butterfly meet a calendar event as Namdapha Butterfly Festival.

Also present on the occasion was minister for urban development Kamlung Mossang who, in his address stated that Namdapha Butterfly Festival has a huge potential to attract tourists in the state.

While expressing his desire to see more participation of locals, Mossang said, “Namdapha Butterfly Festival will certainly succeed in attracting nature lovers worldwide in future.”

Congratulating the organizing committee for holding the event annually and promoting the cause of tourism, Ngilyang Tam appealed to the local community to protect Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve and preserve its flora and fauna.

The three-day fest also witnessed participants engaging in games & sports, rafting, photography sessions etc. The locals here also got the opportunity to showcase and merchandise their traditional attires and food items.