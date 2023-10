[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 16 Oct: A mini bus carrying tourists overturned, when a falling stone hit the vehicle near the SSB camp on Balemu road in West Kameng district on Monday afternoon.

The bus (AS01QC 7849) met with the accident, when it was returning to Assam.

As per sources, the driver sustained injuries. Some of the tourists also received minor injuries.