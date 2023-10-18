Immediate government attention is required for the formulation of a Master Plan

Editor,

Arunachal Pradesh, one of the most beautiful states among the seven sisters of North-Eastern India, is experiencing rapid population growth in both urban and rural areas. With increasing population pressure in cities and district headquarters, the dynamics of population and land use in the state are changing haphazardly. Infrastructure development has also significantly increased in every community.

Itanagar, the state capital is already grappling with the consequences of unplanned and haphazard infrastructure growth by both government institutions and public-private sectors over the past few decades.

Many people from rural areas are now relocating to urban areas in search of better livelihoods and essential facilities. They are looking for these amenities in urban areas. As a result, people from far-flung areas are hastily and arbitrarily engaging in various commercial activities in urban areas. This includes constructing unplanned buildings, road cutting, illegal earth excavation, encroaching on forest reserved areas, and diverting natural river and stream flows. Such unregulated development activities hinder systematic infrastructure growth and lead to various disorganized and undisclosed hardships for the citizens.

Towns like Itanagar, Naharlagun, Tezu, Aalo, Pasighat, Roing, Namsai, Seppa, Daporijo, Yachuli, Palin, Basar, Longding, Changlang, etc., have witnessed massive unregulated infrastructure development and the construction of unauthorized buildings, causing chaos within the towns. To prevent further deterioration, the government of Arunachal Pradesh should prioritize systematic development by enforcing Master Plans for these towns, as mandated by the “Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning Act, 2007.” The District Planning Authority or Local Planning Authority should empower the Directorate of Town Planning under the Department of Urban Affairs to ensure the strict implementation of GIS-based Master Plans for all districts, regulating unwanted activities in townships.

The government should appoint Town Planners in every recognized town (Census or Statutory) to enforce Building Bylaws, issue Land Use Permits, Development Permits, and strict No Objection Certificates for land allotment, in order to prevent further government land encroachment and haphazard town development.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh must prioritize well-planned development through Town Planning for all towns in the state. Robust implementation of Town Planning, the preparation of development plans, and the regulation of town development by optimizing land resources through appropriate land management are necessary. Proper planning for residential, commercial, industrial zones, tourist spots, and other areas will contribute to a well-planned urban and rural landscape, promoting the state’s economy and fostering healthy living conditions. This approach will ultimately lead to the overall beautiful development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apeda Rondo

Travel consultant,

Kanhi Kanla Tours and Travels