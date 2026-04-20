Editor,

While discussions continue around eligibility for the TGT recruitment, one key concern still needs clear attention – the role of CTET/APTET qualification.

If CTET/APTET is not made mandatory in TGT recruitment, there should at least be fair recognition for those who have qualified it. Clearing TET takes time and effort, and many candidates completed it, believing it to be essential.

A simple solution is to give at least 5 additional marks at the end of the selection process to TET-qualified candidates. This maintains balance without excluding others.

Those who feel this is unfair should also consider candidates who have held these certificates for a long time and prepared accordingly.

The commission should also issue a clear notification on this, as the application deadline is approaching.

Fairness must be ensured for all.

Anonymous