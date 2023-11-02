HPDCAPL CMD, senior officials visit SLHEP 2000 MW, assess damage caused by recent landslide

Staff Reporter

GERUKHAMUKH, 1 Nov: The chairman-cum-managing director of the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh (HPDCAPL) Er. Toko Onuj accompanied by the senior officials of HPDCAPL on Wednesday visited the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project (2000 MW) here to take ground level stock of the recent landslide that hit the project’s diversion tunnel.

During the visit, he interacted with director (projects), NHPC Ltd. Biswajit Basu who was present at project site during the day of occurrence. The NHPC official shared that the incident was an unavoidable natural calamity which however, does not affect the progress of the project, as the plugging process to close the diversion tunnel had already been initiated.

Biswajit Basu also added that since the day of the occurrence, he is personally monitoring the situation, round the clock with his team.

Further, head of the project/ CGM, NHPC Rajendra Prasad updated that the works are going on in full swing and the final touches are being made on the 2 numbers of units (2×250 MW) and the project stands to be commissioned by the targeted date of March 2024.

On his part, the CMD HPDCAPL encouraged the NHPC team to complete the project as per revised target despite the recent setbacks and various hindrances. Being from the hydro power community he expressed his solidarity towards NHPC. He also added that by virtue of being one of the largest hydro projects of the state and the country, Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project will be a springboard in realising the 60000 MW potential of Arunachal Pradesh and contribute immensely towards the national pledge of adding 500 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030.