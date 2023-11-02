National Games: Arunachal wins 3 gold medals

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh won three back-to-back gold medals in Taekwondo and Wushu, taking the state’s medal tally to six at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa on Wednesday.

Radha Bangsia and Ontey Khamblai earned the first gold medal for the state in U-30 mixed pair Taekwondo Poomsae.

The second gold was won by Mercy Ngaimong in Changquan Wushu with an overall score of 9 points out of 10.

The trio of Khinsen Wangsu, Lumter Uli and Achum Sangha won the third gold medal in Taekwondo female U-30 group Poomsae, chef de mission Bulang Marik informed.

Another Wushu player from Arunachal Taug Ama lost to Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist N. Rosibana Devi of Manipur, after giving a tough fight in below 60 kg category.

Last year’s gold medalist Onilu Tega advanced to the quarterfinal of the women’s below 52 kg Sanda event. She will play against Namrata Bhatra of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Mepung Lamgu and Rialu Boo will compete in Taijiquan while Nyeman Wangsu will compete in Daoshu on Thursday.

Lamgu and Wangsu had also won a gold medal each in the previous edition of the National Games in Gujarat while, Boo had won a silver medal.

In boxing, Mangfi Memi will be up against Vinakshi of Himachal Pradesh in the women’s 54-57 kg featherweight category on Thursday.