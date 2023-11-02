[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 1 Nov: Orang- Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road remains closed for three days under Kalaktang sub-division in West Kameng district from Wednesday to Friday, for formation cutting in order to make the road traffic worthy.

Executive engineer (civil) and 91 RCC officer commanding Satpudke TD wrote to West Kameng deputy commissioner informing closure of OKSRT road, citing that “there is continuous slippage of hill slope and continuous shooting stones at km 60.800 and km 61.900, near Sukha Nallah.”

“Despite deploying men and machines, for formation cutting at these stretches, slippage of hill slope and continuous shooting stones are hindering the work. Earlier, these stretches have been severely damaged owing to massive landslides on 29 and 31 October last. Consequently, the stretch has become hazardous for traffic,” the letter stated.

Traffic has now been diverted to Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road for those travelling from West Kameng and Tawang districts to Assam.