Child dies in fire incident

PISTANA, 13 Nov: A three-year-old child died in a fire that broke out in Mwya village here in Lower Subansiri district on 9 November, family sources said.

The flames destroyed all the belongings of the house, including precious local ornaments worth crores of rupees, and a vehicle (Scorpio), the sources said.

The Deed CO visited the affected family the next day and took stock of the situation.

Members of the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung, led by its president RT Tara, along with members of the Nyishi Agam Swqkwr Tamswr Pwqlwng (Council for Nyishi Language Research & Training) visited the affected family

and provided immediate relief materials and financial assistance.

They urged the district administration and the disaster management department to visit the spot and provide necessary assistance for rehabilitation of the victims.