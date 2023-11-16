DCM pays homage to Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda

KUMARI ADIVASI VILLAGE, 15 Nov: DyCM Chowna Mein has paid homage to revered tribal warrior Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

celebrations here under Lekang circle in Namsai on Wednesday.

The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas marks the 148th birth anniversary of the revered tribal warrior.

In his address, Mein appreciated the Prime Minister for launching two historic initiatives – ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and ‘PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan’ in Jharkhand which focus on socio-economic upliftment, preservation of cultural heritage, and improved education and healthcare opportunities for tribal communities.

Mein said, “As part of advancing development for the tribal communities, enhanced connectivity, infrastructure, education and healthcare opportunities are being availed today by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who collectively represent a diverse spread of indigenous tribes.”

“Every road and corner in Lekang circle is today well-connected; the secondary school in the area will be upgraded to a golden jubilee secondary school; and the govt of Arunachal is working for holistic development in every district and village of the state,” he added.

Mein also mentioned that GoAP has considered Birsa Munda’s legacy to be a guiding path towards unveiling other great tribal warriors in the state.

He further informed that the GoAP is coming up with war memorials for the Anglo-Abor, Anglo-Khamti and Anglo-Wancho Wars; along with the plan of building a war museum in the state.

MP Tapir Gao, MLA Jummum Ete Deori, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Namsai DC, govt officials and others attended the event. (DCM’s media cell)