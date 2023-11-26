Guv exhorts soldiers to uphold gallant traditions

WALONG, 25 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the Indian armed forces guarding the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh to remain alert and uphold their gallant traditions in guarding the sensitive borders.

Interacting with the troops of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation and the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) here in Anjaw district on Saturday, the governor said that the international border of Arunachal is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation.

He shared fine points of border management with the security forces, and encouraged them to “maintain physical fitness and sound mental alertness.” He dwelt also on “modern-day security design to keep the border safe and secure.”

The governor advised the security forces to be vigilant and instill a sense of security among the people. He emphasised on “reinforcing the goodwill among the local population for the troops and personnel.”

During his daylong tour of Anjaw, the governor laid a wreath at the Walong war memorial.

Earlier, in Kibithoo, 2 Divison GOC Maj Gen VS Deshpande and 82 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig R Bhandari briefed the governor on the operational preparedness and security measures in place for maintaining the sanctity of the line of actual control.

They informed the governor of the bonhomie existing among the security forces and local population, and the cordial relations with the district administration.

DGP Anand Mohan, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang, SP Rike Kamsi, officers, troops of the Bihar, Assam and Punjab regiments, and personnel of the ITBP, the BRO and the APP, besides Indian Air Force officers, were present.

Later, the governor interacted with the residents of the border villages selected under the vibrant border village programme, in Kibithoo.

Parnaik, who had launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for the state from Ziro (L/Subansiri) two weeks ago, said that “the yatra aims to raise awareness about welfare schemes and programmes of the government and achieve 100 percent reach to all citizens.”

He appealed to those who are yet to avail of the benefits of central government schemes and programmes to “come forward and avail it,” and advised the government officials to “work on a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries to achieve 100 percent saturation.”

He advised the administration and the elected representatives to “reach out to the distant villages in a continuous cycle every day.”

Speaking on the National Education Policy-2020, the governor advised all to contribute to the implementation of the new education policy. Further, expressing concern over the increasing school dropout rate, he advised the officials concerned and the teaching community to take proactive measures to reduce the rate.

Highlighting the importance of the Ayushman Bharat programme, the governor sought cooperation from the local people “for setting up village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in healthcare, hygiene and sanitation.”

“They can lead the way to ensure cleanliness in villages and could be incentivised by the state government,” he said.

Local MLA Dasanglu Pul and the Anjaw DC also spoke.

Later, the governor had a special interaction with the GBs of the border villages.

The governor’s wife, Anagha Parnaik, interacted with the womenfolk and children, and enquired about the wellbeing of the villagers and the children. (Raj Bhavan)