State-level Yuva Utsav concludes

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The two-day state-level Yuva Utsav, organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), concluded at the auditorium of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here on Saturday.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, who attended the valedictory function with DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, NYKS Northeast regional director Inkhuanguang, and others, congratulated the winners of the competitive events held during the festival, and encouraged the students to take part in such events.

Five competitive events were held during the celebration. Sonam Chokey, representing Tawang district, secured the first position, Nangram Lungte secured the second position, and Lote Bodo secured the third position in the ‘Young artists painting competition’.

Nikita Das, representing Longding district, secured the first position, Sujal Sharma stood second, and Guchi Sanjay secured the third prize in the ‘Young artist’s poetry contest’.

John Cheda from East Kameng won the mobile photography contest, while Phunphum Lukam and Godak Mani won the second and the third prize, respectively.

The winner of the declamation contest was Camdir Tabia Tegi from Itanagar. Ngumi Lowang and Tana Jiri secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Team East Siang won the first prize in the cultural group, winning Rs 40,000, followed by Team Tirap, who showcased their traditional bamboo dance. Team Tawang won the third prize.