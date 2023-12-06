Work for socioeconomic development: DC

YUPIA, 5 Dec: Newly posted Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen on Tuesday interacted with the officers of the district, and called for cooperation and coordinated efforts from all them “to ensure optimal socioeconomic development of the district.”

Stressing on team work, “with special reference to the upcoming assembly elections,” Bomjen urged the officers to be proactive, and sought their cooperation.

He called for “meeting e-Pragati targets, which are symbolic of the all-round development of the district,” and added that protecting government land, particularly in the township area, from encroachment would be one of his priorities. (DIPRO)