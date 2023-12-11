APLS organises open mic prog

PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organised an ‘open mic’ programme here on Saturday.

A number of people, including students, took part in the event, which was sponsored by The House of Commons.

District APLS president Ponung Ering Angu spoke on the advantages of literary events. “Such events serve as building bridges and links between different communities,” she said, adding that “it is also a celebration of an art form which helps in inculcating knowledge, besides encouraging creative habits in children and the younger generation while discovering the hidden talents in the society,” she said.

During the open mic session, every participant presented their self-composed poems, and spoke in creative ways. Among the youngest participants were Rubu Daniel (10), Ayang Doley (6), and Luni Burang (8). The APLS presented mementoes to the children to encourage them.

The programme also featured a contest for the best dressed men and the best dressed women in traditional dresses, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The open mic session was followed by a round titled ‘#why this is my favourite book’, during which Kennong Darang and Julia spoke about their favourite books. Books like Doying – Folktales of the Adis, The Last Lecture, and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, written by different authors, were discussed during the interactive session.

District APLS cultural secretary Dr Ponung Pertin and convener Gaby Miyum also spoke. (DIPRO)