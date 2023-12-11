Govt committed to development of rural communities: Rijiju

DIRANG, 10 Dec: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme at Rama Camp here in West Kameng district, and underscored “the government’s sincere commitment to the development and upliftment of rural communities.”

Besides outlining the goals of various welfare schemes of the government, Rijiju praised Chug village for its cleanliness and urged the elders to “inspire the youths to maintain a clean society.”

He also emphasised the need to reduce plastic use, and advocated complete ban on single-use plastic.

Among others, the deputy commissioner, the SP, the Dirang ADC, ZPMs, HoDs, PRI members, members of SHGs, and people from Lish, Chug and Rama Camp attended the programme.

In Longding district, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, led by its Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, participated in VBSY programmes in Kamhua Noksa and Kamhua Noknu villages on Saturday.

While 26 villagers, led by the GPM and the GB, participated in the programme in Kamhua Noksa gram panchayat, in Kamhua Noknu, 14 GPMs participated in the programme.

During the programmes, Singh highlighted the importance of soil testing and the benefits of soil health card. He also stressed on the importance of indigenous plants which can be used in preparing jeevamrit, beejamrit, neemastra, agniastra, chhach, etc, to protect their fields from pests and diseases. (With DIPRO input)