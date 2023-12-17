Training in mushroom cultivation imparted

PASIGHAT, 16 Dec: Seventeen members of various SHGs of East Siang district completed a three-day training programme on ‘Mushroom cultivation technology for NEH farmers’, funded by Solan (HP)-based Mushroom Research Centre and the East Siang district horticulture officer, here on Saturday.

The participants were trained in technical know-how vis-à-vis mushroom cultivation, focusing on spawn production of oyster, button, shiitake, milky, etc, varieties of mushroom with value addition, post-harvest handling pest management, etc.

Certificates were later provided to the participants. (DIPRO)