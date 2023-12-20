186 students awarded various degrees in 10th NIT convocation

Governor asks students to create opportunities

JOTE, 19 Dec: A total of 186 students were awarded various degrees during the 10th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh here on Tuesday. Of the 186, 146 are undergraduates, 21 Master degree and 19 Ph.D degree holders.

Governor K.T Parnaik presented the Chairman’s Gold Medals to Khushboo Kumar and Gazanfar, the toppers in the institute.

Bengia Fara, Dhanasree S Poduval, Bhavanam Achyuth Reddy, Khushboo Kumari, Shweta Rai, Bipul Kumar Das, Yase Dema Megeji, Gazanfar and Ashish Ranjan Kumar received the Institute’s Gold Medal as toppers of various departments.

Attending the convocation ceremony, the Governor advised the students to create opportunities, “be highly creative, socially aware, and develop a strong sense of empathy.” He emphasised on them to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals, in a world that is besieged with several conflicts and concerns.

He also asked the graduating students to come back to the institute as alumni as and when possible and give back whatever they can, knowledge sharing lectures, donations, mentoring, and opportunities for placement of students.

Congratulating the students, the Governor said that they have earned their degrees and awards through hard work and dedication to maintain high standards.

The Governor said that learning is a continuous process and the students must apply their learning to contribute to the progress of our country and, in the process, make an excellent career for themselves and their families.

He reminded the graduating students that they are the leaders of tomorrow and they will be setting the standards that will enable us to become a fully developed and responsible country.

Reminding the students of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Governor appealed to them to contribute innovative ideas for the progress of the nation in the Amrit Kaal.

Referring to National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said that the policy is to instill among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

He urged upon the institute and its faculty, HoDs, deans, and director to reflect upon its achievements, original vision, goals, the challenges faced, what mistakes were committed, what needs to be done, to do course correction, etc.

Warangal NIT director prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi advised the graduating students to embrace every opportunity to learn, adapt to different situations and strive for excellence with integrity and responsibility.

NIT Arunachal Pradesh director prof. Ram Prakash Sharma briefed on the academic accomplishments, challenges, training, placements and activities of the institute.

Chairman, Board of Governors, Subhash Kumar, Indresh Kumar, national executive member, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Swami Atmapriyananda, pro-chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math also spoke on the occasion. They advised the students and graduates to give their best in the service of the nation.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara, deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen, SP Taru Gusar, deans, heads of the departments, members of the senate and faculty members, graduating students and their parents were present on the occasion.

NIT Arunachal Pradesh has 980 students and 51 faculty members. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)