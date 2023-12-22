3 criminal law bills tabled in RS

NEW DELHI, 21 Dec: The government on Thursday moved three bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for the passage of the three redrafted bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on Wednesday.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Initiating a debate on them, BJP’s Brijalal said that they will end the colonial legacy. (PTI)